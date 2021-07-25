NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0104 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.82 million and $2.81 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00047524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00817468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

