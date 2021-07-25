Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,772 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.21 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

