NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Boosted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 479.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in NetApp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.