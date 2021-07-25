Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.