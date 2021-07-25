Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 558.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NFLX traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.41. 3,820,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

