Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.41. 3,820,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

