Netflix, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.23 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

