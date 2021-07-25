NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.83% of NETGEAR worth $22,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial cut their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.