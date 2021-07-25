NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

NBSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBSE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.76. 249,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,778. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

