NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

NBSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBSE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.76. 249,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,778. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

