Neurotoken 1-Day Volume Tops $58,330.00 (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Neurotoken coin can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neurotoken has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $58,330.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00821593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Neurotoken Coin Profile

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

