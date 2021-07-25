Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Nevro worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Nevro stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $126.96 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

