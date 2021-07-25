Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Boosted by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,363 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.33. 1,256,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,918. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

