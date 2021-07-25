Newscrypto Market Cap Tops $88.40 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $88.40 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00120482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00138531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.01 or 0.99791038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00865054 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,587 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,940 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.