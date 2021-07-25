Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 11.4% This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004267 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $915.90 million and $10.44 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

