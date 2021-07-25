NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,188.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.01306555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00368881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00076941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001393 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018012 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

