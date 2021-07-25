NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.