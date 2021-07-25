NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $294.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.58 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

