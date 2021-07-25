NFT Index (NFTI) One Day Volume Tops $29,179.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $29,179.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $833.14 or 0.02414998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

