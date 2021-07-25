NFTb (NFTB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.71 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTb has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,082,921 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb



