NFTify Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $52,418.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00119373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00137669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.62 or 1.00307872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00866051 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,178,970 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

