NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,261.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $406,625.58 and approximately $1,261.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $1,011.51 or 0.02932039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 402 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.