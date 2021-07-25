NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $72.73 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $918,226.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $72.73 or 0.00212843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00810039 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

