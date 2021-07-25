NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $3,482,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 143.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,372. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.