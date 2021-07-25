Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.75 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $32.75 million and $917,179.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.26 or 0.06270740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00365068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.01295363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00617209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00368452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00282393 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,727,307,135 coins and its circulating supply is 8,065,807,135 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

