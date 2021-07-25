Noir (NOR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $550.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 100.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 228.2% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market cap of $404,735.95 and approximately $550.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00239448 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00033741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,545,772 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

