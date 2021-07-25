Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2,646.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods makes up about 2.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Nomad Foods worth $62,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 412,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

