Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 8% against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $48,809.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $57.48 or 0.00166460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,172 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

