Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NSC opened at $265.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

