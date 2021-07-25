Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,280 shares of company stock worth $15,015,095 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

