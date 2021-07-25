Northern Trust Corp Acquires 31,984 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of MultiPlan worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

