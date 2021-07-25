Northern Trust Corp Buys 26,710 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Evelo Biosciences worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $9,630,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

