Northern Trust Corp Buys New Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

