Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Tilly’s worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

TLYS opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

