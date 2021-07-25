Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,601 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of Entravision Communications worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,209 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $533.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

