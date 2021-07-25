Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

