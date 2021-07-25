Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Universal Logistics worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 304.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.