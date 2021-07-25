Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 415,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 245.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

LAKE stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

