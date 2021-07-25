Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Penn Virginia worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC opened at $17.60 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $667.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.