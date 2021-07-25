Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 168,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.46. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

