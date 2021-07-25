Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Bel Fuse worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

