Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Ocugen worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,096 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

