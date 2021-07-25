Northern Trust Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Coastal Financial worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

