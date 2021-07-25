Northern Trust Corp Has $2.40 Million Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

