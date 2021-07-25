Northern Trust Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of Marine Products worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of MPX opened at $16.50 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.