Northern Trust Corp Has $2.55 Million Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Daktronics worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $273.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

