Northern Trust Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Iteris worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

