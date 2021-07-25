Northern Trust Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Limoneira worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $141,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

