Northern Trust Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $469.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.52.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

