Northern Trust Corp Has $2.69 Million Holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

VYNE opened at $2.70 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.