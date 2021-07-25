Northern Trust Corp Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Talos Energy worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TALO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Talos Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Talos Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

